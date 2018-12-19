WATCH: Local 4 News Today makes 'Best News Bloopers 2018' video reel

DETROIT - Who had the best news blooper of 2018?

Well, it probably wasn't anyone here at WDIV. There's some pretty crazy stuff going on at other stations and just can't compete.

That being said, we do have fun from time to time. Our Local 4 News Today morning anchors, Evrod Cassimy and Rhonda Walker were both featured in News Be Funny's "Best News Bloopers 2018" video reel released this week.

The entire 15-minute video is hilarious. You can catch Evrod and Rhonda around the 5:50-minute mark.

Watch the blooper reel below:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.