These Michigan cottages were abandoned. Now they have new life.

ELK RAPIDS, Mich. - A slew of cabins in Northwestern Michigan were abandoned for many years. That is until one man decided to bring them back to life.

Carl Fromholz is working to restore old cottages and cabins that were part of the West Michigan Pike trail, which ran through the Lake Michigan shoreline on the West Michigan coast, from Chicago to Mackinaw City.

Fromholz says he loves restoring the cottages and enjoys preserving the history. The Paradise Pines Resort is in Elk Rapids, as Fromholz works to restore 11 cottages. Right now, three are available for rental.

Watch Alex Atwell's Uniquely Detroit Road Trip feature story above.

