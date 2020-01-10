Escape the cold: Top indoor activities in metro Detroit
Voters’ choice in skating, bowling, swimming, amusement centers
Don’t know what to do for fun on a cold winter’s day? Try out these indoor activities perfect for people of all ages. The following are the Top Five in each category chosen as winners of Vote 4 the Best by people in your area!
Skating Rinks:
- Mount Clemens Ice Arena
- Kennedy Ice Arena & Aquatic Center
- Skateland West
- Taylor Sportsplex
- Troy Sports Center
Bowling:
- All Star Bowling & Trophy
- Woodland Lanes
- Young Bowling & Trophy Supply
- Premier Bowlers Pro Shop
- Thunderbowl Lanes
Swimming Pools:
- Troy Family Aquatic Center
- Romulus Athletic Center
- Warren Parks and Recreation Indoor Pool
- Downriver Family YMCA
- Macomb Township Recreation Center
Amusement Centers:
