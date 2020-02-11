Valentine’s Day Rings - Top 5 places in Metro Detroit

Are you looking to propose during this romantic holiday? If so, we are here to help with a list of the best places to get rings, as voted by locals in Vote 4 the Best.

1st Place – Pat Scott Jewelers - A family owned business for more than 60 years, their specialty is their award winning Custom Design of Engagement Rings.

2nd Place – Michael Agnello Jewelers - Owned by an award winning designer, perhaps you can find the unique piece you’re looking for.

3rd Place – Bogazy Fine Jewelry - Bogazy specializes in custom design and jewelry repair, so perhaps you can create the perfect piece or revamp a family heirloom.

4th Place – Delta Diamond – In the heart of downtown Plymouth, they offer “affordable prices in a warm, family-friendly atmosphere with personalized customer service.” Family owned and operated.

5th Place – Lucido Fine Jewelry - Offering multiple locations and over 30 years of experience to help you find the perfect ring.

