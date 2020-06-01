Vote 4 The Best 2020: Nominate in special Editor’s Pick categories!
Nominate a business in Vote 4 The Best’s Editor’s Pick categories made to highlight businesses that have really stood up and stood out during the difficult times our communities have faced this year. We’ll take nominations throughout the month of June.
Local 4 producers will choose the winners from those nominated BELOW. So let us know why the business you want us to highlight is so special. We’ll do feature stories on ClickOnDetroit about the winning businesses.
Correction:
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.