Vote 4 The Best rankings as of June 24: Seasonal

Here are the current businesses ranking in the Top 5 of the “Seasonal” categories. These are NOT final winners. You still have time to VOTE HERE. Check for more rankings on our Vote 4 the Best page.
Cider Mill
- Yates Cider Mill
- Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill
- Erwin Orchards
- Franklin Cider Mill
- Apple Charlie’s Orchards
Farmers Market
- Farmington Farmers Market
- Blocks Stand & Greenhouse
- Eastern Market
- Kurtzhals’ Farms
- Vantage Point Farmers Market
Garden Center
- Block’s Stand and Greenhouse
- Olejnik Farms
- Massab Acres Greenhouse
- Schwartz Greenhouse
- Panetta’s Landscape Supplies
Haunted House
- Scarefest Scream Park
- Haunted Garage Productions
- Rotten Manor Haunted Attraction
- Fur Moon Manor Haunted House
- Deranged Haunt
Landscaping
- Rock Solid Landscape Construction
- Massab Acres Greenhouse
- Mike’s Yard Service
- Garden Angel Gravesite Care
- Kuppe’s Landscape Services / Ray Wiegand’s Nursery/ Two Women & A Hoe
Snow Plowing
- Mike’s Yard Service
- A-1 Lawn Care and Snow Removal
- Dynamic Lawn & Landscape
- Elegant Greens Lawn Care
- The Greener Side, Inc.