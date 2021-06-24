Partly Cloudy icon
79º

Vote 4 The Best

Vote 4 The Best rankings as of June 24: Seasonal

Top 5 in ‘Seasonal’ categories

Madeline Allen
, Creative Services Associate Producer

Alexandra Zolin
, Creative Services Intern

Tags: 
Vote 4 The Best
Vote 4 The Best
Vote 4 The Best

Here are the current businesses ranking in the Top 5 of the “Seasonal” categories. These are NOT final winners. You still have time to VOTE HERE. Check for more rankings on our Vote 4 the Best page.

Cider Mill

  • Yates Cider Mill
  • Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill
  • Erwin Orchards
  • Franklin Cider Mill
  • Apple Charlie’s Orchards

Farmers Market

  • Farmington Farmers Market
  • Blocks Stand & Greenhouse
  • Eastern Market
  • Kurtzhals’ Farms
  • Vantage Point Farmers Market

Garden Center

  • Block’s Stand and Greenhouse
  • Olejnik Farms
  • Massab Acres Greenhouse
  • Schwartz Greenhouse
  • Panetta’s Landscape Supplies

Haunted House

  • Scarefest Scream Park
  • Haunted Garage Productions
  • Rotten Manor Haunted Attraction
  • Fur Moon Manor Haunted House
  • Deranged Haunt

Landscaping

  • Rock Solid Landscape Construction
  • Massab Acres Greenhouse
  • Mike’s Yard Service
  • Garden Angel Gravesite Care
  • Kuppe’s Landscape Services / Ray Wiegand’s Nursery/ Two Women & A Hoe

Snow Plowing

  • Mike’s Yard Service
  • A-1 Lawn Care and Snow Removal
  • Dynamic Lawn & Landscape
  • Elegant Greens Lawn Care
  • The Greener Side, Inc.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: