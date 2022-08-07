Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 breakfast spots in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!
Here’s a look at the winning list of the best places to get some breakfast in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans.
Top 10 breakfast spots in Metro Detroit:
1. The Original Pancake House (Birmingham)
2. The Pantry Restaurant (Multiple Locations)
3. Toast (Ferndale)
4. The Glass Onion Griddle (Allen Park)
5. Kate’s Kitchen (Flat Rock)
6. State Side Deli & Restaurant (Howell)
7. The Jagged Fork (Rochester Hills)
8. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (Port Huron)
9. 2 Roses Family Restaurant (Farmington)
10. Eastside Bagel (St. Clair Shores)
(All winners are decided by fan vote through Vote 4 The Best voting period)
