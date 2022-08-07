Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 breakfast spots in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!

Here’s a look at the winning list of the best places to get some breakfast in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans.

Top 10 breakfast spots in Metro Detroit:

1. The Original Pancake House (Birmingham)

2. The Pantry Restaurant (Multiple Locations)

3. Toast (Ferndale)

4. The Glass Onion Griddle (Allen Park)

5. Kate’s Kitchen (Flat Rock)

6. State Side Deli & Restaurant (Howell)

7. The Jagged Fork (Rochester Hills)

8. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (Port Huron)

9. 2 Roses Family Restaurant (Farmington)

10. Eastside Bagel (St. Clair Shores)

(All winners are decided by fan vote through Vote 4 The Best voting period)

Find more Vote 4 The Best winners and coverage right here.

Our Sponsor -- We’d like to thank Wallside Windows for their longtime sponsorship of Vote 4 the Best and their support of southeast Michigan’s local businesses. Wallside is a Taylor, MI-based family business that manufactures and installs custom replacement windows, now in their third generation.

Ad

BECOME A WDIV INSIDER! You’ll get exclusive news content, access to the Local 4 team, fun giveaways, an elevated voice in our news coverage and more. And it’s FREE! CLICK HERE to see what it’s all about.