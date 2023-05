Nominate your favorite pet businesses around town now through May 28 at 5 p.m. You only need to nominate a business once. If it’s already on the list please don’t nominate it again.

Voting starts May 31 at noon. Then you can vote once per hour until June 6.

Business Owners:

To get a free window cling for your storefront just email us at Vote4TheBest@WDIV.com.

You can also download promotional graphics for your website or a printable banner here letting people know you’re “On the List.”