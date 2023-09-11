5 best breakfast spots to try in Metro Detroit

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, some say. But having a delicious breakfast is key.

We asked you to vote for your breakfast places in the Metro Detroit area during this summer’s Vote 4 The Best contest. After thousands of votes, we’re revealing the top four cider mills, as voted by you.

Top five cider mills in Metro Detroit, according to Vote 4 The Best:

Winner: The Glass Onion Griddle (Allen Park)

Kate’s Kitchen (Flat Rock)

Mom’s Kitchen (Trenton)

The Pantry Restaurant (Sterling Heights, Clinton Twp., Washington Twp.)

Christoff’s Restaurant (Woodhaven)

---> Full list of Vote 4 The Best 2023 winners