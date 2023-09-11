65º
Join Insider

Vote 4 The Best

5 best breakfast spots to try in Metro Detroit

Ranked by Vote 4 The Best voters

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Vote 4 The Best
Dining out for breakfast

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, some say. But having a delicious breakfast is key.

We asked you to vote for your breakfast places in the Metro Detroit area during this summer’s Vote 4 The Best contest. After thousands of votes, we’re revealing the top four cider mills, as voted by you.

Top five cider mills in Metro Detroit, according to Vote 4 The Best:

  • Winner: The Glass Onion Griddle (Allen Park)
  • Kate’s Kitchen (Flat Rock)
  • Mom’s Kitchen (Trenton)
  • The Pantry Restaurant (Sterling Heights, Clinton Twp., Washington Twp.)
  • Christoff’s Restaurant (Woodhaven)

---> Full list of Vote 4 The Best 2023 winners

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ken Haddad is the digital content and audience manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013. He enjoys suffering through Lions games on Sundays in the fall.

email

twitter

instagram