Don’t Fry Day: Paul Gross demonstrates importance of sunscreen with Frisbee test

To help reduce rising rates of skin cancer from overexposure to the ultraviolet (UV) rays of the sun, the National Council on Skin Cancer Prevention has designated the Friday before Memorial Day as “Don’t Fry Day” to encourage sun safety awareness and to remind everyone to protect their skin while enjoying the outdoors.

Local 4′s Paul Gross has a fun demonstration that shows you just how important sunscreen is! Watch the video above.