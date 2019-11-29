DETROIT – Happy Thanksgiving, Motown!

After some mid-morning sunshine, overcast skies have returned, but it will be dry overnight. It will be chilly, too. Friday remains dry before slippery snow and rain arrive for the rest of the holiday weekend.

Thursday night will be cloudy and chilly. Roads will be dry on the ride home from dinner. Overnight lows will be near 30 degrees.

Friday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny to mostly cloudy for shoppers. Families going to stores or spending time together at activities, like Robot Odyssey at the Cranbrook Institute of Science or Santa at the RenCen or Detroit Blues Heritage Stories at the Scarab Club in Detroit, will need their coats, hats, scarves and gloves to stay warm. Temps will be in near 30 degrees in the morning and near 40 degrees in the afternoon.

Rain and snow showers are possible for the Michigan Wolverines noon ET football game against Ohio State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Tailgating temps will be near freezing. Travel will not be impossible, but drivers must factor an extra 15-30 minutes to get to the venue. Afternoon temps will be near 40 degrees.

Saturday night and Sunday morning will be chilly and wet with rain showers. It will not be as chilly in the afternoon with highs in the middle and upper 40s.

Monday remains chilly and will be partly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 30s.