Metro Detroit weather: Winter’s first full day will not feel like winter

DETROIT – Happy Sunday, Motown! It is the first full day of winter, but the weather will be very un-winter-like. It will be bright. Temps will be well above average by more than 10 degrees after a chilly start. Even higher temps are on the way for Monday.

Sunday morning will be a bit hazy but will end up being sunny. Temperatures start in the chilly upper 20s to 30°F. Families may need their coats and hats to stay warm while going to morning services or early activities, but fewer layers will be needed later.

Sunrise is at 7:59 a.m. ET.

Sunday afternoon will be sunny and milder. Highs will reach the middle and even upper 40s. Delightful conditions for people celebrating Hanukkah or doing some holiday shopping.

Sunset is at 5:05 p.m. ET.

Sunday evening will be fair and cool. Temperatures will be near 40°F.

Sunday night will be mostly clear and chilly the overnight lows will be in the low 30s.

A few more clouds enter the picture, Monday. Warmer weather is here to stay with highs there are 50°F.

Welcome to Christmas Eve on Tuesday. It will be cloudy, but Santa will still make his rounds at night. Daytime highs will be in the mid-40s. Temperatures retreat to the 30s after sunset.

Merry Christmas, Wednesday! It will be mostly cloudy, but it will still be dry. Excellent weather for going to grandma’s house for dinner. Before that, afternoon temperatures will reach the lower mid-40s.

Happy Kwanzaa, Thursday! Clouds stay in place. So will milder-than-average air. Afternoon temps will reach the mid-40s again.

