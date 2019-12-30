Metro Detroit weather: Snow arrives Monday night, morning of New Year’s Eve

DETROIT – A Lakeshore Flood Warning remains in effect for St. Clair County until 10 p.m. ET.

Welcome to Monday night, Motown!

Monday night becomes snowy and slippery, especially overnight. New Year’s Eve eventually becomes more manageable but remains quite chilly. Sunshine arrives New Year’s Day, and higher temps come back as early as the day after.

Clouds returns Monday night while it becomes colder. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 20s. The wrap around moisture from a departing storm system plus winds whipping off Lake Michigan give the development of snow showers. Snow will be scattered before midnight then more wide spread afterward and by early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday morning will be cold and snowy. Motorists can expect a slow morning commute as streets and highways become slippery and slushy. Be especially careful on untreated roads and sidewalks. The snow becomes more scattered, Tuesday afternoon. A half inch to 1 inch of snow is likely south of 8 Mile Road, including Detroit. 1 to 2 inches of snow is possible north of 8 Mile Road. Highs will be in the middle and upper 30s.

By New Year’s Eve night, Tuesday night, snow leaves and it gets colder. Temps will be near freezing at midnight when we say hello to 2020.

Happy New Year, Wednesday! New Year’s Day will be partly sunny and chilly. Highs will be near 40 degrees; 5 to 10 degrees above average.

Thursday, the second day of 2020, will have temps in the low 40s with a little more sunshine.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!

Track the radar: