Metro Detroit weather: Cool and dry start with rain chances later

Good Wednesday morning! It’s cool and dry as you head out and about with temps in the upper 20s to low 30s and a light breeze which keeps wind chills under control. We will see some morning sunshine but clouds will be filling in and rain chances begin through the mid to late afternoon. Those showers will be light and will likely slow down the evening commute as highs today head into the upper 30s and the winds ESE 5-10 mph keep afternoon wind chills in the mid to upper 20s and those showers will happen between 4pm and 11pm today.

It will be a dry Thursday around Metro Detroit but the clouds and cool air will linger as temps dip into the upper 20s overnight, and then only warm into the lower 30s at best in the afternoon. The winds will be cranking tomorrow WNW 10-20 mph gusting 20-30 mph keeping wind chills in the teens to low 20s all day tomorrow. We will get through Friday dry with some wet weather coming Friday night. But it’s a cool start in the mid teens to end the work and school week, and highs will struggle to hit freezing Friday. Some light snow should begin late, late Friday into early Saturday before switching to a wintry mix Saturday morning.

We will have a wet start to the weekend with morning snow Saturday replaced by a mix of rain, sleet, and snow during the mid morning, and then all rain for a few hours Saturday midday. The wet weather should switch back to snow Sunday and we could wake up to a few inches as model data this morning suggests 2-4” Sunday morning around Metro Detroit. We’ll keep an eye on it and keep you posted. And, your best weather tool is the new and improved Local4Casters app, free in your app store searching WDIV.

