Metro Detroit weather: Weekend snow expected

That morning sunshine around Metro Detroit is filling back in with clouds through the early afternoon as highs settle near 40F.

The winds are light ESE 5-10 mph, so wind chills aren’t a problem… yet. It will be plenty wind chilly tomorrow. But for the rest of today, some scattered, light rain showers will move in after 3 or 4pm and this will slow down parts of the commute this evening. Light snow will likely produce a coating in the Thumb this evening while the rest of us see lighter drizzle closer to Downtown Detroit. Cold and windy weather will be moving in overnight.

Thursday forecast

We have a wind chilly Thursday on tap with morning temps in the upper 20s, and afternoon highs in the low 30s. So there’s very little movement in temps while the air will be moving around violently at times. The winds WNW 10-30 mph will gust 25-40 mph at times tomorrow with wind chills mainly in the teens. We may see single digit wind chills into the evening and early Friday.

A few lake effect snow bands will likely move through parts of Metro Detroit in the afternoon and evening, so we need to watch out for snow squalls. Most of the day is cold and dry with partly sunny skies.

Friday and weekend snow

Friday starts cold in the teens feeling like single digits, and then warming only to near freezing. You can expect more sunshine during the day but it won’t warm up much. Snow showers move in around midnight setting us up for a wild Saturday.

Moderate to heavy snow starts the weekend as we wake up to several inches on the ground. We’ll need to shovel the 2-5” potential by lunch because rain will take over and turn that snow to any icy slush. Be very careful and get rid of that snow ASAP. Saturday afternoon rain will likely turn back to snow late Saturday and early Sunday with another inch or so possible. In the end, we won’t have much of the white stuff on the ground because of the midday rains Saturday.

