Metro Detroit weather: Becoming much colder and a bit cloudier Sunday night

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday night, Motown!

Sunday night remains pleasant but becomes colder. Tomorrow, Presidents’ Day, will be chilly with cloudier skies and slippery weather arriving closer to sunset. Mid-week will be colder, but temps get closer to 40 degrees late-week.

Sunday night will become partly cloudy and colder. Heaters will be needed and pets need to be indoors as temperatures fall to the low and mid 20s.

Sunrise is at 7:27 a.m. ET.

A new low pressure system arrives Presidents Day, Monday. Skies become cloudy, but precipitation occurs during the second half of the holiday. Snow showers arrive first, and as a warm front passes the snow changes to rain. Highs will be in the middle and upper 30s.

Monday night will be chilly and rainy with temperatures in the middle 30s.

Going back to work and back to school on Tuesday will start with a few rain showers in the morning. Tuesday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and cool. Highs will be near 40°F.

Once a cold front passes, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be colder and sunnier. Highs will be in the 20s on Wednesday and Thursday. Afternoon temperatures go back to the 30s on Friday.

