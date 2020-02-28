Metro Detroit weather: Another cold day with weekend changes on the way

Today will be a day much like Thursday: more clouds than sun, breezy, cold, with a few harmless snowflakes flying around. The only difference across the area is north of I-69, where snow showers could be a bit more prevalent this afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s (-3 degrees Celsius) will feel like low teens (-11 degrees Celsius) due to a west wind at 15 to 20 mph, so bundle up!

Today’s sunrise is at 7:11 a.m. (does that mean we get free Slurpies today, or that just on 7/11?), and today’s sunset is at 6:22 p.m.

Becoming partly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the mid to upper teens (-9 to -8 degrees Celsius). West wind at 10 to 15 mph will keep wind chills in the single digits (-13 degrees Celsius).

By the way, if you have clear skies early Friday evening just after dark, check out the western sky: brilliant Venus will be there, with a beautiful crescent moon just above and to the left of it. Should be a pretty nice sight…IF we can get these clouds out of here. Since it will be in the west, it will get lower and lower as the evening progresses, so don’t bother waiting until later…it’ll be gone.

The Weekend

Saturday begins our much-anticipated warming trend. The warming will be modest at first, as highs rebound into the low to mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius). Partly cloudy skies in the morning should eventually become mostly sunny. A west wind at 10 to 15 mph will make it feel colder, but nearly as cold as on Friday.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy on Date Night (Saturday night), with lows in the low 20s (-3 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny skies to start on Sunday become mostly cloudy during the afternoon. Highs soar into the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius) as we are in full transition mode to a warmer air mass.

An Active Week Ahead (sort of)

A series of upper level disturbances tracking northeastward toward us will give us precipitation chances through the week, but not every disturbance will get us. Here are my thoughts on how the week progresses:

Mostly cloudy on Monday, with a chance of rain as the first disturbance approaches…but chances will be much slimmer the farther north and west you are. Highs in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy, but dry, on Tuesday (perhaps even partly cloudy, as one computer model suggests), as the second disturbance slides just south of us. Highs in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Rain chances are better on Wednesday as the third disturbance moves in. Highs in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius).

A few light rain showers are possible on Thursday as the fourth disturbance tracks across the Great Lakes. Highs in the mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius).

Finally, there’s a chance of snow or snow showers Thursday night and/or Friday associated with the fifth and final disturbance. Highs near 40 degrees (5 degrees Celsius).

That’s right: if I’ve held your attention through the end of this article, five upper level disturbances in five days next week will either cross our area, or just barely miss us.