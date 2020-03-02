Metro Detroit weather: Mild Monday with some rain

Showers with a few rumbles of thunder are possible this morning ahead of a cold front, especially south and east of a line from Port Huron to Howell. The rain will end from northwest to southeast, with the last drops exiting Monroe County around lunchtime. Partly cloudy skies will follow, and temperatures this afternoon will rise into the upper 40s to low 50s (9 to 11 degrees Celsius). So, although many of us will need the umbrella this morning, all of us will need the sunglasses this afternoon. Southwest winds will shift to the west behind the cold front, and blow at 7 to 12 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:06 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 6:25 p.m.

Partly cloudy Monday night, with lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius) and calm air.

Partly cloudy on Tuesday, although an upper level disturbance crossing the state in the afternoon may trigger a few brief, light showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s (8 degrees Celsius). Wind becoming southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Mostly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Wednesday with a small shower chance as another upper level disturbance crosses southern Michigan or northern Indiana/Ohio, depending upon which model verifies. The farther northern track would trigger a few light showers, while the southern track would keep us dry. Highs in the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius).

Becoming partly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius).

Partly cloudy and milder on Thursday, with highs in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Rain showers are possible Thursday night as a cold front swings through. Lows in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius).

Windy with possible snow showers on Friday, and steady temperatures in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

Decreasing clouds Friday night, with lows in the low to mid 20s (-5 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

The upcoming weekend looks absolutely spectacular, with mostly sunny skies both days, and highs in the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius) on Saturday, and in the low 50s (10 to 11 degrees Celsius) on Sunday. Start planning now to get out and enjoy!