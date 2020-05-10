Metro Detroit weather: Showers arrive in the evening Mother’s Day

DETROIT – Happy Mother’s Day, and welcome to Sunday, Motown!

Widely scattered rain becomes widespread as the day progresses and gets milder. Showers continue this evening. Then, it gets chillier overnight and Monday. Warmer weather returns by the end of this week.

A new area of low pressure arrives quickly by lunchtime and Sunday afternoon. Light then moderate and heavier showers arrive as temperatures rise to the middle 50s. Thunderstorms are possible, too, with pea-size hail and gusty winds possible. Plan on some great indoor activities for mom, or be very careful on the roads as they become wetter for drive-by celebrations.

Rain is likely, Sunday evening. It will be chillier with temperatures near 50°F, and the rain will be heavy at times.

Sunset is at 8:43 p.m.

The chance for rain showers remains Sunday night. As it becomes colder the precipitation moves away. Overnight lows will be in the middle 30s.

Monday will be chillier with partly sunny skies. Daytime temperatures reach 50°F or slightly more.

It becomes milder Tuesday and Wednesday with more sunshine. Skies will be mostly sunny on both days. Tuesday’s high temperatures will be in the middle and upper 50s. Wednesday, we will make it to the low 60s.

Thursday and Friday will be the warmest days of the week. Highs will be near 70°F or more each day. Showers and thunderstorms are possible.

