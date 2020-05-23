Metro Detroit weather: Warm Saturday evening, showers later

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday evening and Memorial Day Weekend, Motown!

Clouds stick around, but it remains mostly dry and warm this evening. Wet weather arrives tonight, and that’s ahead of much higher temperatures tomorrow and Memorial Day, Monday. The higher heat and humidity remain afterward.

Saturday evening will be mostly cloudy and warm. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Sunset is at 8:56 p.m.

Nasty showers and thunderstorms roll across Southwest Michigan before midnight and arrive in Detroit and Southeast Michigan after midnight. Some heavy downpours have a chance of remaining along with some lightning and gusty winds, especially in our West Zone (closer to western Lenawee, Livingston and Washtenaw counties). Overnight lows will be near 60 degrees.

Sunday will have showers and thunderstorms before breakfast. Then a second wave of wetness develops late morning and midday. It still becomes hotter with highs in the low 80s.

Welcome to Memorial Day, Monday. Commemorations and parades have a chance of getting wet, mainly in the late morning and afternoon. It will be hotter than average, again, with highs in the middle and upper 80s. Increased humidity will make it feel like it's near 90 degrees or more. Remember to never leave pets and potted plants in unattended vehicles.

The mid-summer like pattern continues Tuesday and Wednesday. Afternoon highs will be in the middle and upper 80s with showers and thunderstorms possible.

MARINE FORECAST

Lake Erie

Saturday: Wind SSE 4-9 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 52 degrees Sunday: Wind ESE 6-12 knots, Waves 1-2 ft., Water Temp 52 degrees Monday: Wind S 9-14 knots, Waves 1-2 ft., Water Temp 53 degrees

Lake Huron

Saturday: Wind SSE 2-6 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 50 degreesSunday: Wind SSE 5-10 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 50 degrees Monday: Wind SSE 10-15 knots, Waves 1-2 ft., Water Temp 51 degrees

Lake St. Clair

Saturday: Wind SSE 2-6 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 52 degreesSunday: Wind SE 5-10 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 52 degrees Monday: Wind S 6-12 knots, Waves 0-2 ft., Water Temp 53 degrees

UP NORTH FORECAST

Northern Lower Peninsula

Saturday: Morning fog, slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. 50s at night.Sunday: Showers likely. Highs in the low and middle 70s. Near 60 at night Monday: Mostly cloudy, warmer, showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.

Upper Peninsula

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs in the middle 70s. 50s at night.Sunday: Showers possible, warm. Highs in the low 70s. Near 50 at night Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

