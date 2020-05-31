Metro Detroit weather: Mostly clear while cooling, Sunday evening

DETROIT – Welcome to the final Sunday evening of May, Motown!

Skies remain mostly clear, this evening and tonight. It becomes chillier but not as cold as this morning. More sunshine returns, Monday, with more seasonable temps. Stormy conditions arrive starting Monday night, and temps rise way above average the rest of this week.

Sunday evening will be fair and cooler. Temperatures will be in the low 60s at dinner time then in the 50s afterward.

Sunset is at 9:03 p.m.

Sunday night will be mostly clear and cool. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 70s.

Showers and thunderstorms race across the region ahead of the warm front, Monday night, with heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Tuesday will become mostly sunny and much warmer. Daytime temperatures reach the low and middle 80s.

Tuesday night and Wednesday have a “Marginal Risk” of strong to severe storms according to the National Weather Service. Showers and storms may have heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging wind and hail.

Wednesday is the day with the most likely chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will still reach the middle 80s under partly sunny skies.

Thursday will be warm and partly sunny. Highs will be in the low 80s Thursday.

Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny and warm. Highs will be in the low 80s. Saturday has a chance of showers and storms.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!