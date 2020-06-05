Metro Detroit weather: Friday night becoming more clear, more comfortable

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday evening, Motown!

We had severe thunderstorms in the afternoon, but it is gone with any remaining shower or storm activity diminishing or moving away from Detroit and Southeast Michigan.

Skies clear tonight and drier air arrives. Abundant sunshine returns this weekend with comfortable humidity. “Cristobal” churns in the Gulf of Mexico and has a chance of affecting the Motown area with rain and thunderstorms next week.

Chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms continue to diminish. It will be warm with temps in the 80s and rain-cooled 70s before sunset. The heaviest rain and most frequent lightning have moved on, and drier weather with more likely by dinnertime and afterward.

Sunset is at 9:06 p.m. ET.

Friday night will have superb sleeping weather as it becomes more clear and more comfortable. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and low 60s under a beautiful full moon, known as the Rose Moon, Strawberry Moon and Flower Moon.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, warm and wonderful. Highs will be near 80 degrees or just a bit more, and the humidity will be at comfortable levels due to a dry north-northwesterly wind blowing 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday will be sunny and spectacular. Highs will be near 75 degrees.

Monday’s winds will blow from the south or southwest. This will bring hotter, more humid air back to our region. Afternoon temperatures reach the low 80s.

Tuesday will be a sizzler. Daytime temps will be near 90 degrees or more. Remember to keep children and pets away from any unattended vehicles.

What is, now, Tropical Storm Cristobal, will make landfall near New Orlean Sunday and continue moving north. Those showers and thunderstorm arrive in the Midwest, including the Motor City area Tuesday Night, Wednesday and Thursday.

