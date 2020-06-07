Metro Detroit weather: Beautiful, mild Saturday evening

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday evening, Motown.

Skies are clear and spectacular as we go from warm to mild Saturday evening. An amazing sight can be seen, tonight for the would-be astronomer in Detroit area homes. Two planets will be visible near the Moon. Sunday looks great with spring-like conditions and more sunshine. It will be warm and comfortable, as well. Increased heat and humidity return early next week. Remnants from “Cristobal” affect Southeast Michigan, the middle of next week.

Saturday evening will be fair and mild. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

Sunset is at 9:07 p.m.

Saturday night will be clear and cool.

Moonrise is at 10:20 p.m. ET, and Jupiter and Saturn will be just to the left of the just-passed full moon (a.k.a., Rose Moon, Strawberry Moon and Flower Moon). Jupiter is closest to the moon. Saturn is fainter and up and to the left of Jupiter.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s and low and middle 50s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny. Temperatures will be lower and more seasonable. The average high temperature this time of year is 76 degrees. Sunday afternoon temperatures will be in the middle 70s.

Monday will be bright with the return of warmer, more humid air. Daytime temps reach the low 80s.

Tuesday will be steamy! Highs will be near 90 degrees or more under hazy sunshine.

“Cristobal” will make landfall along the Gulf Coast, near New Orlean, Sunday and continue moving north. Those showers and thunderstorms arrive in the Midwest, including the Motor City area Tuesday Night, Wednesday and Thursday.

MARINE FORECAST

Lake Erie

Saturday: Wind NNW 5-10 knots, Waves 1-2 ft., Water Temp 63 degrees

Saturday Night: Wind N 5-10 knots, Waves 1-2 ft., Water Temp 63 degrees

Sunday: Wind NNE 2-6 knots, Waves 1-2 ft., Water Temp 63 degrees

Lake Huron

Saturday Night: Wind N 6-12 knots, Waves 1-2 ft., Water Temp 55 degrees

Sunday: Wind NNE 6-14 knots, Waves 1-2 ft., Water Temp 55 degrees

Lake St. Clair

Saturday Night: Wind N 5-10 knots, Waves 1-2 ft., Water Temp 57 degrees

Sunday: Wind NNE 4-9 knots, Waves 1-2 ft., Water Temp 57 degrees

UP NORTH FORECAST

Northern Lower Peninsula

Saturday Night: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows in the low 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 70s.

Upper Peninsula

Saturday Night: Clear and chilly. Lows near 40 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny and mild. Highs in the low na dmid 60s.

