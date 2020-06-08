Metro Detroit weather: Fair, mild Sunday evening and “Cristobal” makes landfall

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

Beautiful weather remains this evening and overnight as temperatures fall. It remains comfortable through the dinner hour. It becomes warmer than hotter and more muggy from Monday to Tuesday. “Cristobal” makes landfall and will affect the Detroit area by mid-week.

Sunday evening will be mostly clear and mild. Temperatures will be near in the low 70s at twilight.

Sunset is at 9:08 p.m.

Sunday night will be mostly clear and cool again. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and low 50s.

Monday will be warmer with southerly wind bringing higher humidity. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will be steamy! Highs will be near 90 degrees or more under hazy sunshine.

After “Cristobal” made landfall during Local 4 News at 6 and continues to move farther north. It will bring clouds and showers and thunderstorms to Detroit and Southeast Michigan Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Thursday becomes partly sunny and warm. Daytime temperatures reach the upper 70s.

Friday will be partly sunny and not as humid. It will be warm with highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and mild. Afternoon temperatures in the low 70s.

MARINE FORECAST

Lake Erie

Sunday: Wind NNE 2-6 knots, Waves 1-2 ft., Water Temp 63 degrees

Lake Huron

Sunday: Wind NNE 6-14 knots, Waves 1-2 ft., Water Temp 55 degrees

Lake St. Clair

Sunday: Wind NNE 4-9 knots, Waves 1-2 ft., Water Temp 57 degrees

UP NORTH FORECAST

Northern Lower Peninsula

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 70s.

Upper Peninsula

Sunday: Sunny and mild. Highs in the low and mid 60s.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!