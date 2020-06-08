Metro Detroit weather: Mostly clear and comfortable as we cool off Sunday night

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday night, Motown.

The weather is lovely with cooler conditions and mostly clear skies. The Moon and two planets will make a heavenly sight in the nighttime sky. Monday and Tuesday become warmer then hotter. “Cristobal” is drenching the Deep South and moving north. Showers and thunderstorms arrive, here, by mid-week.

Sunday night will be mostly clear and cool again. Moonrise is at 11:21 p.m. ET. Jupiter and Saturn will appear to the left of the Moon. It will be magnificent enough to inspire the scientist or engineer within you and your family members, especially children. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and low 50s.

Monday will be warmer with southerly wind bringing higher humidity. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will be steamy! Highs will be near 90 degrees or more under hazy sunshine.

After “Cristobal” made landfall during Local 4 News at 6 and continues to move farther north. It will bring clouds and showers and thunderstorms to Detroit and Southeast Michigan Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Thursday becomes partly sunny and warm. Daytime temperatures reach the upper 70s.

Friday will be partly sunny and not as humid. It will be warm with highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and mild. Afternoon temperatures in the low 70s.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!