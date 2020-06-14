Metro Detroit weather: Stellar Sunday evening under clear skies

DETROIT – A Lakeshore Flood Warning is in effect for Macomb, Monroe and Wayne counties until 10 p.m. Sunday.

Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

Sunday evening will have clear skies. It becomes cooler, and good sleeping weather is here overnight. Warmer, more seasonable weather arrives, Monday. Then temperatures rise way above average mid-week and afterward. Summer begins Saturday afternoon.

Sunday evening will be clear and mild. Temperatures will be in the 60s.

Sunset is at 9:11 p.m.

Sunday night will be clear and cool to chilly. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s in the city and in the 40s in neighboring communities.

Monday will be sunny and warmer. It will be seasonable with afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s.

Tuesday will be much warmer and more humid. Highs will be in the low and middle 80s.

The final Wednesday of Spring 2020 will feel like summer with mainly blue skies and highs in the upper 80s.

Then temperatures rise above average, Thursday and Friday. Highs will be near 90 degrees or more both days with bright skies, Thursday, and partly sunny skies with showers possible, Friday.

Astronomical summer begins with the summer solstice at 5:43 p.m., Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms are possible with daytime temps in the middle and upper 80s.

MARINE FORECAST

Lake Erie

Sunday: Wind ENE 10-15 knots, Waves 1 ft., Water Temp 67 degrees

Lake Huron

Sunday: Wind NNE 6-14 knots, Waves 1-2 ft., Water Temp 56 degrees

Lake St. Clair

Sunday: Wind ENE 5-10 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 62 degrees

UP NORTH FORECAST

Northern Lower Peninsula

Sunday: Sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 60s.

Upper Peninsula

Sunday: Sunny and mild. Highs in the low 70s.

