First Ozone Action Day of the season: Here’s what to know

The National Weather Service has issued an Air Quality Alert for today, so this means it’s our first Ozone Action Day of the season.

As you are undoubtedly aware, we are in a very stagnant weather pattern of sunshine, warm summertime temperatures, and light wind, with no fronts approaching until late Sunday. When this happens, low-level air pollutants gradually accumulate, especially ozone.

Now, you’ve probably heard about ozone, which is simply a gas made up of three oxygen atoms. The ozone layer, which is about ten miles up in the stratosphere, is GOOD ozone, because it filters some of the sun’s ultraviolet radiation.

However, there is also low-level ozone, which is caused when emissions created by cars, coal power plants, etc. are chemically altered by sunlight, and this is BAD ozone because it is detrimental to humans, and especially to those with respiratory problems or who are in poor overall health.

So, what can we do to help curb that low-level ozone? Actually, it’s pretty simple: the more we do to reduce production of the pollutants that create the ozone, the better. For example, driving less (and holding off on errands until evening) is a big help and, of course, walking or biking instead of driving is a huge plus.

So is holding off on using gasoline powered lawn equipment until evening - when the lowering sun can't convert those emissions into ozone (you would be absolutely stunned to know how much pollution that equipment creates).

Something else that people don’t realize is the the fumes from gasoline and even your barbecue lighter fluid reacts with sunshine to create ozone. So delaying getting gas or barbecuing until evening also helps a LOT.

If you have respiratory problems, or your health is significantly compromised by other health issues, do not overexert yourself on Ozone Action Days. And if there are strenuous activities you need to do, doing them early in the morning before the pollution builds up is best.

Those who are healthy and have little or no health concerns can enjoy their normal activities today!

