Metro Detroit weather: Still hot Saturday evening, muggy overnight

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday evening, Motown.

It remains hot before sunset. Then, it feels like a sauna overnight. The moisture in the air will be the fuel for showers and thunderstorms, Sunday. Some storm activity has the potential of being severe. This is on top of taking precautions for dangerously hot and humid conditions.

Saturday evening will be hot and humid. Temperatures will be in the middle and upper 80s.

Sunset is at 9:05 p.m.

Saturday night will be warm and muggy. Make sure homes are well ventilated with functioning air conditioners. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s and 70s.

Sunday will be hotter and more humid. Highs will be near 95 degrees with heat indices near 100 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially late morning and afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, there is a “Marginal to Slight Risk” of strong to severe storms with heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging hail and wind.

Monday will be mostly sunny and hot. Afternoon temperatures will be near 90 degrees.

Scattered showers and storms are possible Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. It will not be as hot but still feel like summer. Daytime temperatures will be in the middle and upper 80s each day.

MARINE FORECAST

Lake Erie

Saturday Night: Wind SSW 5-10 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 80 degrees

Sunday: Wind SSW 12-18 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 80 degrees

Lake Huron

Saturday Night: Wind SSW 5-10 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 74 degrees

Sunday: Wind SSW 10-15 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 74 degrees

Lake St. Clair

Saturday Night: Wind SSW 5-10 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 73 degrees

Sunday: Wind SSW 6-12 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 73 degrees

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!