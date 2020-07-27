Metro Detroit weather: Warm and muggy Sunday night, storms Monday

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday night, Motown.

A sultry night is ahead for Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan. Accordingly, make sure your home is well ventilated with functional air conditioners and/or fans. It will be humid, tomorrow, with instability capable of developing showers and thunderstorms that could be a significant hazard. Weather behind a cold front will be calmer, afterward, with lower temperatures, but it remains warm.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Make sure your home is well ventilated with working fans or air conditioners. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 70s.

Monday will be hot and humid with instability that will result in showers and thunderstorms. There is a marginal risk of strong to severe storms with heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging hail and wind. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

After a cold front passes, Tuesday and Wednesday will be less humid and warm. It won’t be as hot. Highs will be in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies, Tuesday. Wednesday will be sunny, warm and comfortable with highs near 85 degrees.

Thursday and Friday remain mostly sunny and seasonably warm with lower humidity. Highs will be in the low and middle 80s.

