Metro Detroit weather: Flash Flood Watch Saturday night with heavy rain arriving, developing

DETROIT – The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties until 2 p.m. Sunday.

Heavier rain moves in and develops, overnight. Sunday will still be soggy with the risk of sudden flooding riding high. Scattered showers and storms are possible early next week. After voting on Tuesday, skies become brighter and warmer conditions return.

Saturday night, rain is more likely, especially after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the middle and low 60s.

Rain will be heavy, at times and will be the source for potential flooding. Anyone in flood-prone areas must move to higher, less-flood-prone ground. Drivers must “turn around, don’t drown” when coming across high-standing water and find and alternate route.

More drought-relieving rain will fall Sunday. The morning will have widespread rain showers and a few thunderstorms. Showers remain possible in the afternoon. Mainly gray skies keep temps in the low and middle 70s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with all enough showers. Daytime temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

Welcome to primary day, Tuesday. There still is a chance of showers, but they will not hamper people from going to the polls and voting.

It will be not as warm. Highs will be in the lower and mid 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday become sunnier. The mercury stays in the 70s in the afternoon on Wednesday. We get back closer to 80°F or more, Thursday.

MARINE FORECAST

Lake Erie

Saturday Night: Wind E 5-10 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 77 degrees

Sunday: Wind E 6-12 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 76 degrees

Lake Huron

Saturday Night: Wind E 5-10 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 72 degrees

Sunday: Wind E 6-14 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 72 degrees

Lake St. Clair

Saturday Night: Wind E 5-10 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 74 degrees

Sunday: Wind E 6-12 knots, Waves 0-2 ft., Water Temp 74 degrees

UP NORTH FORECAST

Northern Lower Peninsula

Saturday Night: Showers, cool. Lows in the 50s.

Sunday: Showers, mild. Highs in the low and mid 70s.

Upper Peninsula

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy and cool. Lows in the 50s.

Sunday: Showers late, cooler. Highs in the low 70s.

