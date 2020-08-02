Metro Detroit weather: Soggy Sunday with Flash Flood Watch in effect

DETROIT – The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties until 2 p.m. Sunday.

Wet weather is the main theme today especially in the morning and midday. Clouds and rain-cooled air keep temperatures below average. Scattered showers and storms remain possible early this week, including Primary Election Day, Tuesday. Afterward, more sunshine reappears with higher temperatures.

Sunday morning will be cool and rainy. Temperatures will be in the 60s as drops fall. The precipitation will be coming down in sheets at times. Anyone driving must remain alert. High-standing water is very dangerous. Motorists much watch their speeds to avoid hydroplaning and find alternate routes to keep from stalling out or being washed away. An occasional rumble of thunder is possible before lunch.

Sunrise is at 6:28 a.m.

Sunday afternoon will have steady rain at its start. Showers become lighter and more scattered, but streets remain damp. Overcast skies will keep temperatures in the low and middle 70s for highs.

Sunday evening will be cool with scattered showers. Temperatures will be near 70 degrees.

Sunset is at 8:51 p.m.

Sunday night will be cooler with more widely scattered showers. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 60s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the middle 70s.

Rain remains scattered and possible Primary Day, Tuesday. It will not prevent voters from going to the polls. Highs will be in the middle 70s.

Wednesday and the rest of the week become brighter and warmer. Skies will be sunny, Wednesday, with highs in the upper 70s. Thursday will have blue skies with afternoon temperatures near 80 degrees. Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny and seasonably warm with daytime temperatures in the low and middle 80s.

MARINE FORECAST

Lake Erie

Sunday: Wind E 6-12 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 76 degrees

Lake Huron

Sunday: Wind E 6-14 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 72 degrees

Lake St. Clair

Sunday: Wind E 6-12 knots, Waves 0-2 ft., Water Temp 74 degrees

UP NORTH FORECAST

Northern Lower Peninsula

Sunday: Showers, mild. Highs in the low and mid 70s.

Upper Peninsula

Sunday: Showers late, cooler. Highs in the low 70s.

