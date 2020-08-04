Metro Detroit weather: Cooler, wet day ahead

We had a few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight, but those have ended, and we should start our Tuesday dry. Sunshine will very much be at a premium today…I think we’ll have a mostly cloudy day. Showers will re-develop over the Thumb this morning, with scattered showers likely for the rest of us this afternoon. Keep in mind that the lakes are very warm, and this – combined with cold air aloft moving in – creates an especially unstable environment over and near the lakes. So a thunderstorm is possible near the Great Lakes, and you boaters need to be aware that waterspouts are possible over the big lakes. Small Craft Advisories have been posted for Lake Huron.

Highs today will only reach the low to mid 70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius), with a north wind over land at 8 to 13 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:30 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:48 p.m.

Scattered showers this evening will end before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s (12 to 14 degrees Celsius). Open up the windows and enjoy some great sleeping weather!

Wednesday starts a string of great days for outdoor recreation. Partly cloudy for our Hump Day, with highs in the mid 70s (23 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows in the mid 50s (12 to 14 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Thursday. An upper level disturbance is what will generate some afternoon clouds and, ordinarily, I’d have a stray shower in the forecast, but the air appears to be too dry to support that…I’ll continue to monitor. Highs in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Thursday night, with lows near 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Friday, with highs in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

Saturday will be a terrific summer day, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius). It’ll be warm enough for the pool, boat or lake, but the humidity shouldn’t be too bad.

Mostly clear Saturday night, with lows in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius) as higher humidity air starts oozing in. Our Saturday evening weather looks spectacular for grilling or after dinner plans.

Partly cloudy and noticeably more humid on Sunday, with highs in the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius). There is still a question mark as to if we’ll have scattered thunderstorms Sunday afternoon. The ECMWF and UKMET models say no, but the GFS says yes. Give me another day or two to try and nail this down. Remember: the Local4Casters are experts when it comes to weekends!