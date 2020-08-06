Metro Detroit weather: Enjoy it while it lasts!

If you like warm but not too hot summer days with low humidity, then this is just what the doctor ordered! Like yesterday, we’ll start the day off mostly sunny, then partial cloud cover will move in for the afternoon - associated with an upper level disturbance tracking eastward from southern Lake Michigan. The air mass is too dry for this disturbance to generate any precipitation, so it’s just the clouds we’ll be dealing with as it passes through. Highs in the mid to upper 70s (25 to 26 degrees Celsius), with a light and variable wind.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:32 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:46 p.m.

Becoming clear Thursday night, with comfortable lows once again mostly in the mid to upper 50s (13 to 15 degrees Celsius), with calm air.

Friday (TGIF!) continues our streak of low humidity days, with mostly sunny skies boosting temperatures into the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius).

Clear skies again Friday night, with lows near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Update

Saturday is going to be absolutely spectacular, with mostly sunny skies, humidity still in check, and highs in the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius).

Saturday evening continues to look tremendous for grilling, twilight golf, an after dinner walk around the block, or perhaps getting the bikes out and riding up to the neighborhood ice cream place. Partly cloudy skies will develop overnight, and you’ll notice the higher-moisture air coming in, as lows only drop into the mid 60s (18 to 19 degrees Celsius).

Sunday will be warmer and more humid, with at least a chance of scattered thunderstorms. Most computer models suggest the thunderstorm chance, but I do have to respect the GFS model, which keeps us dry…and that’s a model that’s usually pretty generous in generating thunderstorms. This is by no means a slam dunk…hopefully the models will provide a bit more clarity tomorrow, and I’ll certainly update you in tomorrow’s weather article. Highs Sunday, however, should reach the mid to upper 80s (30 to 31 degrees Celsius) and, again, you’ll notice the humidity.

Next Week Outlook

Thunderstorm chances are still with us on Monday and Tuesday, and it’ll still be warm and humid both days, with highs in the mid to upper 80s (30 to 31 degrees Celsius). A few of us could even hit 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius) on Monday, depending upon the amount of sun we get and the timing of any storms.

Wednesday now looks dry, as the approaching cold front I mentioned yesterday now appears to be coming through sooner. You’ll notice the drier air moving in Wednesday, which will make highs in the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius) more tolerable.

The rest of the work week looks dry, as well, with highs remaining in the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius).