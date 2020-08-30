Metro Detroit weather: Warm, sunny and comfortable Sunday

DETROIT – Welcome to the last Sunday of August 2020, Motown.

Today’s weather is wonderful! It will be warm, sunny and comfortable. Tonight will be lovely. Great weather continues nearly all week with temperature higher, at times, and lower, at times.

Sunday morning will be clear, cool and crisp. It’s great weather for running, taking a stroll or tackling outdoor chores early. Temperatures start in the middle 50s in Detroit and and in the low 50s in surrounding neighborhoods. They rise through the 60s after sunrise under blue skies.

Sunrise is at 6:57 a.m. ET.

Sunday afternoon will be bright and warm with low humidity. Highs will be in the middle 70s; nearly 5 degrees lower than average.

Sunday evening will be mostly clear and mild. Temperatures fall to the low 70s by dinner time.

Sunset is at 8:10 p.m. ET.

Sunday night will be fair and cool. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 50s.

Monday will be mostly sunny, seasonable and warmer. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with daytime temperatures in the low 80s. Tuesday night will see some scattered showers.

Wednesday and Thursday will be warm with partly sunny skies and scattered showers and storms. There is a better chance of thunderstorm activity, Thursday. Highs will be in the low and middle 80s each day.

Arts, Beats and Eats begins Friday and continues Labor Day Weekend. For planned outdoor events, skies will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the middle 70s, Friday and Saturday.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!