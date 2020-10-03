Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy Saturday evening, rain arriving later

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday evening Motown.

Skies remain gray toward sunset with chilly conditions. Clouds lower and thicken with rain becoming more likely with each passing hour after sunset. Sunnier skies return with higher temperatures next week.

Saturday evening will be cloudy and chilly. Some sprinkles are possible. Temperatures will be in the low 50s and 40s.

Sunset is at 7:10 p.m.

Skies will be overcast and rain arrives, Saturday night. Make sure your heaters work and use caution on wet roads. Overnight lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

We will have overcast skies much of Sunday. Light and moderate showers are possible in the morning and afternoon. It remains chilly with highs only in the low 50s.

Monday becomes sunny here and it will not be as chilly. Possibly closer to 60°F.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny and mild. It feels more like fall good afternoon temperatures in the middle and upper 60s.

Families can continue enjoying all the vibrant hues of red orange and yellow in our fall foliage. Thursday and Friday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 60s.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!

· Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here

· Track severe weather alerts here

· Submit storm photos here

· Find more weather forecast articles at Weather Center