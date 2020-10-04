Metro Detroit weather: Chilly and damp Sunday afternoon

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

It remains chilly and damp the rest of the day. Fortunately, no severe weather will occur today, and sunnier weather returns tomorrow and the rest of the week. It becomes milder, too.

Sunday afternoon will have periods of light and moderate rain, too. Because of this and all the cloud cover, it remains chilly with highs in the low 50s.

Showers become lighter and more scattered as rain leaves, Sunday evening. Temps will be in the upper 40s.

Sunset is at 7:09 p.m.

Sunday night will be cloudy with wet streets slowly drying as it becomes chillier. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

Monday will be sunnier and not as chilly. Highs will be near 60 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be milder under blue skies. Highs will be in the middle 60s, Tuesday, and near 70 degrees, Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday will be cooler but mostly sunny, as well. Highs back in the low 60s to 65 degrees.

