Metro Detroit weather: Brighter skies, chilly air Saturday afternoon

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

This afternoon will be drier, calmer and chillier than yesterday. Highs will be 25 degrees lower than they were Friday afternoon. Skies will be sunnier, though, and it remains dry tonight and tomorrow. Wet weather returns by the start of Monday.

Saturday afternoon will be partly sunny and chilly. Jackets will still be needed as the mercury rises to the upper 40s.

Saturday evening will be partly cloudy and chilly. Temperatures will be in the low 40s.

Sunset is at 6:37 p.m.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy to mostly clear and colder. Pets will need to be indoors, and Detroiters will need to be careful with space heaters and lows reach the low and middle 30s.

Chilly weather remains, Sunday, under partly sunny skies. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 50s.

Showers arrive Sunday night as temps fall to nearly 40 degrees.

Monday will be chilly, gray and wet with rain showers. Highs will be near 50 degrees.

Some of Southeast Michigan, including Detroit, may see their first snowflakes late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. Overnight lows will be in the low 30s.

Tuesday becomes sunnier. It remains chilly with highs in the middle and upper 40s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and chilly. Highs will be near 50 degrees.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!

· Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here

· Track severe weather alerts here

· Submit storm photos here

· Find more weather forecast articles at Weather Center