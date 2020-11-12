Metro Detroit weather: Getting colder, Thursday night, but staying away from freezing and frost

DETROIT – Welcome to Thursday evening, Motown!

Although it’s November, it looks felt like a wonderful weather day in the motor city in all southeast Michigan. Great feelings continue this evening. Becomes colder, again tonight. Overall, chillier weather turns for the next seven days, but many of those days will have sunshine.

Thursday evening will be clear and lovely. Will be chilly with temperatures in the 40s, I’ll get the cameras ready for a spectacular sunset.

Sunset is at 5:14 p.m. ET.

Clouds arrive with a trough of low pressure, Thursday night. The filter clouds will keep temperatures around or above freezing; in the low to middle 30s. Still, bring the pets indoors.

Sunrise is that 7:22 a.m. ET.

Friday will be cloudy in the morning then sunnier in the afternoon. It will be quite chilly and brisk. Highs will only be in the upper 40s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and chilly. Morning temperatures will be in the 30s. You can enjoy an invigorating run during a chilly afternoon highs in the upper 40s to near 50°F.

A few showers return Saturday night and Sunday morning. This will be followed by milder weather, Sunday afternoon. Highs reach the upper 50s to near 60°F.

Monday and Tuesday become chillier again. Skies be mostly sunny the daytime temperatures in the 40s and nighttime temperatures in the 20s and low 30s.

