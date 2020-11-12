Metro Detroit weather: Not a bad fall day

Four straight days with record warmth may have spoiled us but, now that we’re back to reality, we can appreciate what a nice “normal” November day is…and that will be today. We’ll have plenty of sunshine, light wind, and highs around 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius). We can handle that! But if your car was parked outside overnight and you’re heading out early this morning, be aware that there will probably be a solid layer of frost you’ll have to scrape off the windows.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:21 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:14 p.m.

Clouds increase Thursday night, with a scattered light shower possible late at night generally for the northern part of the area, with the best chance being near and north of I-69. Lows in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius) with a light and variable wind.

After a cloudy start to our Finally Friday, sunshine builds in for the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear and colder Friday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Update

After a mostly sunny start on Saturday, clouds increase. Highs in the mid to upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius).

It’s going to be a close call Saturday evening in Ann Arbor as the Wolverines take on the Badgers. The game will hopefully start dry, but rain chances increase through the evening (for the rest of us, too). With some luck, perhaps we get through the first half dry…but I won’t be able to specifically time the rain until tomorrow. Game temperatures in the low 40s (6 degrees Celsius), with temperatures then actually rising toward Sunday morning.

Rain showers are likely on Sunday. It’ll be windy, but warmer, with highs in the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius).

After a mostly cloudy, breezy Monday, the rest of next week initially looks relatively quiet, with highs generally in the 40s (6 to 9 degrees Celsius).