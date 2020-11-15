Metro Detroit weather: Rain arrives Saturday night, Wind Advisory Sunday

DETROIT – A Wind Advisory is in effect for Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan from 7 a.m., Sunday, to 12 midnight.

Welcome to Saturday night, Motown.

It’s cloudy and rain showers are developing. Wet weather increases overnight along with wind speeds. Fortunately, temperatures rise, too. As rain moves away, Sunday, it remains hazardous with high winds.

Saturday night is cloudy with scattered rain showers developing and arriving. Temperatures rise to the middle and upper 40s overnight with a southerly wind.

Wind speeds ramp up to 20 to 35 mph and wind gusts will be near 50 mph, Sunday. So, be prepared for power outages and hazardous driving conditions. Charge your devices early, keep both hands on the wheel and steer clear of any downed wires, tree branches or trees.

Sunday, temperatures will rise to the 50s in the morning then sink quickly back to the 40s and even 30s during the afternoon. The weather’s portion of the day will be in the morning and midday. The afternoon becomes quite breezy and drier after a cold front moves through.

Monday will be chilly with some sunshine coming back. Highs will be in the middle 40s. It will be windy. So batten down the hatches and be prepared for windshield in the 20s and 30s all day.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny and chilly. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 40s.

Thursday and Friday become a bit milder with daytime temperatures in the 50s under partly sunny skies.

