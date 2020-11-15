Metro Detroit weather: Heavy winds Sunday with falling temperatures

DETROIT – A High Wind Warning is in effect for Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan from 11:00 a.m. until 7 p.m. tonight.

Our up and down weather has now thrown high winds into the mix all day, today, and this evening. Keep both hands on the steering wheel while driving and be prepared for power outages and flying debris. Plus, the first half of the day will be wet, and temperatures fall during the day’s second half.

Sunday morning will have rain showers that will be heavier at times with the temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Staying away from the freezing mark is the only silver lining for today. The wind at breakfast time will be harsh; out of the south at 15 to 30 mph with wind gusts near 40 mph or more.

Sunrise is at 7:24 a.m.

It remains windy Sunday afternoon. The mercury drops after lunchtime from near 50° to near 40°F as wind speeds increase and wind gusts heighten.

Sustained winds with lows at 20 to 30 mph, and wind gusts will be as high as 50 mph. Watch out for wind blown debris, falling tree branches, falling trees or falling power lines. If you come across any downed wires, please stay away and keep everyone far away and call the authorities immediately. It’s a good idea to charge the mobile devices early too.

Sunset is at 5:11 p.m.

Sunday evening will be colder and still windy. Temperatures will be in the 30s with wind gust still near 50 mph.

Winds die down, but it will still be breezy Sunday night. Wind gusts will be down to 35 mph, and sustained winds will be between 15 and 25 mph. It becomes colder with overnight lows in the 20s and low 30s by dawn.

Monday will be partly sunny and chilly. It will be breezy with high temperatures in the middle 40s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny and a little chillier. Afternoon temperatures will reach 40° to 45°F

Thursday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy but with higher temperatures. Daytime readings will be in the low 50s.

Friday will be partly sunny and milder. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s.

