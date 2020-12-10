Metro Detroit weather: Rain, snow are both in the forecast

DETROIT – Unseasonably mild temperatures will continue through half of the weekend, but that begins a noticeable transition that will take us through the end of next week.

Sunshine returns

It was nice to see (and keep!) the sunshine around on Thursday. That definitely helped get afternoon numbers well into the 40s. Temperatures will finish close to 50 for the next two days.

That’s well above normal highs in the mid 30s. And it will come despite extra clouds and even plenty of rain to start the weekend.

Rain & snow moving in

Friday will stay dry until after sunset. Rain will develop in the mid-to-late evening, arriving from the southwest. Once it’s here, expect more on than off showers through the day on Saturday.

We should remain on the wet side of this system until the pre-dawn hours of Sunday. That’s when we can expect scattered snow showers, but with much less moisture and intensity. So, accumulations look minimal at best, and more likely in the North Zone, closer to the departing low.

Back to normal

Temperatures drop from highs near 50 on Saturday to lows in the mid 20s on Sunday night. From there, daytime highs stay right around normal through next week, most of which will be dry. The only decent precipitation shot will be snow showers on Wednesday.

Click here for more weather coverage