Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy, chilly Saturday night with some fog

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday night, Motown.

Snow and rain have left, for now. Skies remain overcast and temperatures barely budge. Tomorrow will be cloudy, chilly but dry. Slippery weather returns, Monday. After a bit of sunshine the middle of next week, slippery weather, including snow, returns for Christmas Eve and part of Christmas Day.

Saturday night will be cloudy with precipitation moving away. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 30s.

Patchy fog develops by dawn. Early riser will need to be careful and stay alert while driving or walking in areas of low visibility.

Sunday will have gray skies and chilly conditions for holiday shopping and decorating. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Winter 2020 begins with the winter solstice at 5:02 a.m. ET, Monday. Monday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and chilly with light snow and rain returning. A coating to a half-inch is possible, again. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and chilly with highs in the upper 30s.

Wednesday will be the “mildest” day of Christmas week under mostly cloudy skies. Daytime temperatures will reach 45 degrees. A cold front brings rain and snow showers Wednesday night.

Christmas Eve, Thursday, will have a chance of rain and snow showers. This will end with scattered snow showers as Santa Claus arrives, Friday, Christmas Day. It becomes much colder. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 30s. Friday will have teens in the morning and low to middle 20s in the afternoon.

