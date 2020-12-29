Metro Detroit weather: Very cold Tuesday morning with clouds, then chilly sunshine

DETROIT – Welcome to Tuesday and Happy Kwanzaa, Motown.

Ujamaa, the fourth day of Kwanzaa, is dedicated to Cooperative Economics. Tuesday morning will be quite cold. Sunshine returns with cold conditions later. More slippery weather returns tomorrow and for the start of the new year.

Tuesday morning will be partly cloudy and frigid. Temperatures start in the teens to near 20 degrees. Any wind will push wind chills down to 10 degrees or lower.

Sunrise is at 8:02 a.m.

Tuesday afternoon will be sunnier and seasonably cold. Highs will be near or just above 30 degrees. Bundle up and enjoy the bright weather while it lasts because clouds return later with more wintry weather.

Sunset is at 5:10 p.m.

Tuesday evening becomes mostly cloudy with temps in the upper 20s.

Tuesday night will be cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s, and the temperature will be a key factor in the type of precipitation we experience Wednesday.

Here’s what will happen Wednesday morning:

South of I-94, temps rise just above freezing with snowflakes changing to chilly raindrops.

Between I-94 and M-59/Hall Road, including Detroit, Ann Arbor, Pontiac and Mt. Clemens, temps will hover around or just above freezing (in the low 30s) snow will mix with sleet and freezing rain. Up to an inch of snow accumulation is possible.

North of M-59/Hall Road, temps will be below freezing. Light snow continues to fall. 1 to 2 inches of snow accumulation is possible.

Wednesday afternoon, the whole region will approach, even surpass, 40 degrees. Chilly rain is likely. Any snow accumulation will mostly melt.

Wednesday evening will be cloudy and chilly with rain showers. Temperatures will be in the middle and upper 30s.

Wednesday night will have a few snow showers before midnight, then it becomes drier. It will be cold with overnight lows in the low 20s.

New Year’s Eve, Thursday will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Daytime temps will be near 35 degrees. At midnight, it will be cloudy and cold with temps in the upper 20s.

The first day of 2021 will be cloudy and icy in the beginning. Freezing rain and sleet will briefly fall in the morning. Temps quickly rise above freezing, and rain will fall from the morning through the afternoon. Highs will be in the low and mid 40s.

The first full weekend of the new year will be chilly with more settled weather. Skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s and lows in the 20s, Saturday and Sunday.

