Metro Detroit weather: Winter Weather Advisory means a snowy, icy and wet Wednesday

DETROIT – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan. The advisory expires at 9:00 a.m., Wednesday, in Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties and at noon, Wednesday, in Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair and Sanilac Counties.

Welcome to Wednesday and Happy Kwanzaa, Motown.

You know we could not escape 2020 without more hazardous weather. The most treacherous portion of the day is this morning with snow and ice. The afternoon will be wet, but melting snow and ice will still make travel tricky. It will be calmer and chillier tonight and tomorrow, right before the new year, but more wintry weather arrives for the first day of 2021.

Wednesday morning will be snowy and icy before dawn and afterward. Here is a timeline of what will happen early:

From 12 midnight to 8 a.m.

The entire region will have light snow falling with temperatures in the upper 20s. Up to a half inch of snow will be evenly distributed by 8:00 a.m. ET, from The Thumb to the Michigan-Ohio border. For families in our South Zone (south of I-94), this will likely be the total amount of snow from this storm.

From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Snow will change to freezing rain in our South Zone (south of I-94). A thin layer of ice will cover fallen snow and paved surfaces. Any untreated sidewalks or roads will become very difficult to navigate. Temperatures will be between 30 and 32 degrees (freezing).

North of I-94 (from Detroit to Ann Arbor, northward through The Thumb), light snow will continue to fall with snow totals reaching 1 to 2 inches by mid-morning. Sleet is possible south of M-59/Hall Road. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to 32 degrees.

From 10 a.m. to 12 pm.

Freezing rain changes to rain in our South Zone (south of I-94). Drivers and pedestrians must remain alert, even as snow and ice melt. Temperatures will be in the middle and upper 30s.

Snow mixes with and changes to sleet and freezing rain in our Metro Zone (Detroit and Wayne Co. and southern Oakland Co. and southern Macomb Co.) and in neighborhoods between M-59/Hall Road (to the north) and I-94 (to the south). It will be snowy and icy; making travel extremely dangerous. Temperatures will be near freezing.

Light snow continues to fall in the Livingston County and in our North Zone (north of M-59). Between 11 a.m. and 12 noon ET, freezing rain is possible. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s and near freezing.

After 12 p.m.

Rain falls across all of Southeast Michigan, including Detroit, with snow and ice gradually melting. Temperatures rise to the upper 30s and low 40s.

This is Kwanzaa’s fifth day, Nia - Purpose, and Wednesday evening will be chilly with scattered rain showers. Temperatures will be in the middle 30s.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy and colder. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s. Re-freezing on roadways and walkways is possible.

Thursday, New Year’s Eve, will be mostly cloudy, calm and chilly. Highs in the middle 30s. At midnight, it will be cloudy with temps in the upper 20s when the new year begins.

Happy New Year! A second, separate storms arrives for the first day of 2021, Friday. Freezing rain and sleet arrive by breakfast. Icy conditions transform into wet conditions by mid-morning and for the rest of the day. Highs near 40 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny and seasonable. Afternoon temps will be in the middle and upper 30s. Nighttime and early morning temps will be in the 20s.

