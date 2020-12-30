30ºF

Winter Weather Advisory for Detroit, All of SE Michigan

Snow, ice and rain expected

Andrew Humphrey, CBM, Meteorologist And Station Scientist

Local 4Casters graphic.
Local 4Casters graphic. (WDIV)

DETROITA Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties until 10:00 a.m. ET, Wednesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Genesee, Lapeer and Sanilac Counties until 12:00 noon ET, Wednesday.

There is a possibility of a half an inch to 2 inches of snow before mid-morning, Wednesday. Afterward, falling snow changes to freezing rain, late-morning. Then, the precipitations changes to rain after 12 noon.

A more detailed forecast for you and your family is here.

