Winter Weather Advisory for Detroit, All of SE Michigan

DETROIT – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties until 10:00 a.m. ET, Wednesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Genesee, Lapeer and Sanilac Counties until 12:00 noon ET, Wednesday.

There is a possibility of a half an inch to 2 inches of snow before mid-morning, Wednesday. Afterward, falling snow changes to freezing rain, late-morning. Then, the precipitations changes to rain after 12 noon.

