Metro Detroit weather: Cold, mostly cloudy but dry Sunday night

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday night, Motown.

The weather remains calm but cold, tonight. This will likely result in overnight frost lake the past two nights. It remains dry and chilly through mid-week. The next chance of any raindrops or snowflakes is at the end of this week.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy and colder. We’ll have a light wind with subfreezing conditions, overnight. So, as the temperatures get closer to the dew point temperatures by dawn, frost and patchy fog form. Lows will be in the low 20s.

Sunrise is at 8:01 a.m. ET.

Monday will be partly sunny and chilly. Highs will be near 35 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be cloudier with slightly higher temps. Highs will be in the middle and upper 30s.

Thursday becomes cloudy with afternoon temps near 40 degrees or a bit more. Those clouds produce raindrops, Thursday night.

Friday will have a rain and snow showers. Daytime temps will be near 35 degrees.

Saturday will be partly sunny and chillier. Highs in the low 30s.

