Metro Detroit weather: Frigid Saturday night and snow-free, for now

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday night, Motown.

Temperatures plummet under fair to partly cloudy skies, tonight. No new snow falls, but it’s poised to return before the end of the weekend. Until then, temperatures rise back above 30 degrees for the first time several days, Sunday. Temps rise above 40 degrees in the middle of next week.

It becomes really frigid, Saturday night. Under fair to partly cloudy skies, temperatures plummet to the single digits.

Sunday will have increasing clouds, and it will be chilly. Highs will be near 30°F or just a bit more. The last time Detroit was above freezing was February 5.

Snow returns Sunday night and Monday morning. A trace to 2 inches (some places may have slightly more) of snow is possible for the morning commute, Monday. Rain may mix with the snow to provide some melting and to cut down on snow totals.

Monday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Daytime temperatures will be in the middle and upper 20s.

Finally, some fine melting will take place on Tuesday. Skies will be partly sunny with a mercury getting close to 40°F or more.

We’ll have some melting, Wednesday afternoon, too. Highs will be in the upper 30s under partly sunny skies.

