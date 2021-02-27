Metro Detroit weather: Wet and slick start for final Saturday of February

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday and the final weekend of February, Motown.

It will be wet and slippery this morning then dryer in the afternoon. Temperatures are going back above normal again. After a chilly night, it becomes even milder, tomorrow. Chillier weather returns early next week, but it remains mostly dry and seasonable.

Rain showers and some freezing rain will be leaving Detroit in Southeast Michigan Saturday morning. It will be the wettest and slickest well before sunrise. Temperatures hover around freezing from overnight. So some spots will see freezing rain; meaning icy road conditions. The slipperiest areas will be north and west of the motor city.

Sunrise is at 7:11 a.m.

Saturday afternoon would be partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be above average by a good five or 10 degrees. Highs will be in the middle and upper 40s.

Keep in mind, ice on ponds and lakes and rivers and streams continue to get thinner. It is best to stay on land. Please do not venture out on any ice. Also, remember to be vigilant and keep children and pets away from any ice covered water.

Saturday evening will be chilly and partly cloudy. Temperatures will be near 40°F.

Sunset is at 6:21 p.m.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 30s.

Much more melting occurs Sunday. Highs will be near 50°F under partly sunny skies.

Monday is the first day of March 2021. It will be partly sunny and chillier. Daytime temperatures will be 40°F with brisk conditions.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, partly sunny and chillier. Highs will be in the middle and upper 30s.

