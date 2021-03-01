Metro Detroit weather: Breezy, becoming colder Sunday night

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday night and the final hours of February, Motown.

Rain showers are gone and it’s getting colder, tonight. Colder, breezy conditions continue tomorrow. Most of the week will be dry with temperatures going down then up then down, again.

Showers come to an end by midnight, Sunday night. It will become colder and windier. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 20s. Wind speeds increase to 15 to 25 mph.

Sunrise is at 7:08 a.m.

The first day of March 2021 is Monday. It will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny, brisk and colder. Daytime temperatures will be near 35 degrees. A westerly wind will blow at 14 to 24 mph. After garbage is picked up, remember to grab your trash cans and recycling bins before they roll down the street or into you neighbor’s yard.

Tuesday will be sunnier but still chilly. Highs will be in the middle and upper 30s.

Wednesday becomes sunnier and milder. Afternoon temps near 50 degrees.

Chilly weather returns, Thursday and Friday. Daytime temps will be in the upper 30s and low 40s under mostly sunny skies.

